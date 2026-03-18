Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde to face trial in 2016 school teacher assault case

In her discharge plea, Tawde told the court that her presence at the spot was coincidental and unrelated to the incident and claimed that her status as a BJP corporator was being misused to “gain undue publicity”. (file)

A sessions court has refused to discharge Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde in a 2016 case of alleged assault on school teachers, paving the way for trial against her to commence just a month after she was elected mayor.

Tawde faces several charges, including the use of criminal force to deter public servants from doing their duty.

“The two teachers/victims have categorically named the above applicant to be the person who beat them by hands inside the school. Even other witnesses took the name of the applicant being assaulter on the date of incident. This is more than sufficient to frame charge against the applicant,” Additional Sessions Judge Y P Manathkar said in an order on March 12.