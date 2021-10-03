Mumbai mayor to hold review meeting on clean-up marshals

Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold a review meeting with civic officials regarding the issue of bogus clean-up marshals on Monday. The civic body had appointed clean-up marshals to fine people caught without wearing masks or spitting in public after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The clean-up marshals have often landed in controversy for allegedly harassing citizens over the implementation of the rules.

Recently, several videos of fights between clean-up marshals and people have gone viral on social media. Also, complaints of bogus clean-up marshals harassing citizens have substantially increased. As per BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) rules, clean-up marshals should be in their uniform and carry their ID card. However, many posing as clean-up marshals do not wear uniforms.

Pednekar indicated that discontinuation of the services of marshals could be discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | BMC collects over Rs 65 lakh in fines in last 10 months from citizens spitting in public places

“There are a lot of complaints of bogus clean-up marshals extorting money and harassing people. I had earlier warned the contractor agency after it was found that their personnel were misbehaving with people. Criminal complaints will be filed against the bogus clean-up marshals and the contractor,” Pednekar told the indianexpress.com.

When asked if the civic body was thinking of discontinuing the services of marshals, she said: “We don’t need them if every citizen starts following Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks. They have been hired to implement these guidelines.”

In Mumbai, about 750 clean-up marshals have been deployed at key locations like railway stations, tourist places, bus stops to enforce the mandatory face mask rule. Any violation of the rule attracts a fine of Rs 200. So far, more than Rs 71 crore have been collected from people as fine for not wearing face masks.

Also Read | Mumbai: 14 lakh people fined during second wave for not wearing masks in public

On October 1, Pravin Chheda, the former opposition leader in the BMC, filed a police complaint regarding bogus clean-up marshals. “We recently exposed a group of bogus clean-up marshals at Tilak Road in Ghatkopar. I am sure similar groups pretending to be BMC marshals are operating throughout the city. An official police complaint has been lodged at Pant Nagar police station,” Chheda said.