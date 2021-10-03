scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 03, 2021
Mumbai mayor to hold review meeting on clean-up marshals

In Mumbai, about 750 clean-up marshals have been deployed at key locations like railway stations, tourist places and bus stops to enforce the mandatory face mask rule. However, complaints of bogus clean-up marshals harassing citizens have gone up.

Written by Laxman Singh | Mumbai |
Updated: October 3, 2021 1:30:31 pm
bmc mask, bmc marshal, mumbai mask violation, mumbai face mask, bmc clean-up marshalBMC officials collect a fine of Rs 200 from those without a mask at CSMT in Mumbai.(Express File Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold a review meeting with civic officials regarding the issue of bogus clean-up marshals on Monday. The civic body had appointed clean-up marshals to fine people caught without wearing masks or spitting in public after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. The clean-up marshals have often landed in controversy for allegedly harassing citizens over the implementation of the rules.

Recently, several videos of fights between clean-up marshals and people have gone viral on social media. Also, complaints of bogus clean-up marshals harassing citizens have substantially increased. As per BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) rules, clean-up marshals should be in their uniform and carry their ID card. However, many posing as clean-up marshals do not wear uniforms.

Pednekar indicated that discontinuation of the services of marshals could be discussed in the meeting.

“There are a lot of complaints of bogus clean-up marshals extorting money and harassing people. I had earlier warned the contractor agency after it was found that their personnel were misbehaving with people. Criminal complaints will be filed against the bogus clean-up marshals and the contractor,” Pednekar told the indianexpress.com.

When asked if the civic body was thinking of discontinuing the services of marshals, she said: “We don’t need them if every citizen starts following Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks. They have been hired to implement these guidelines.”

In Mumbai, about 750 clean-up marshals have been deployed at key locations like railway stations, tourist places, bus stops to enforce the mandatory face mask rule. Any violation of the rule attracts a fine of Rs 200. So far, more than Rs 71 crore have been collected from people as fine for not wearing face masks.

On October 1, Pravin Chheda, the former opposition leader in the BMC, filed a police complaint regarding bogus clean-up marshals. “We recently exposed a group of bogus clean-up marshals at Tilak Road in Ghatkopar. I am sure similar groups pretending to be BMC marshals are operating throughout the city. An official police complaint has been lodged at Pant Nagar police station,” Chheda said.

