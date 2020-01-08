Mumbai Mayor orders probe into ‘water scam’

Kishori Pednekar in her cabin. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Kishori Pednekar in her cabin. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ordered a probe into allegations that water is being illegally supplied to the slums located on Mumbai Port Trust (MPT) land and directed the administration to submit a report within one month.

On Tuesday, Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav raised the issue in the civic house, alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has incurred revenue losses amounting to several crores over the past 17 years as officials from the water department were selling water illegally to slumdwellers.

Jadhav said, “An illegal connection was given to slumdwellers. The BMC gives at least 3.60 lakh litres of water every day to these people. While the legal charges are Rs 40 for one thousand litres, these people were charged Rs 450, since it was an illegal connection. This practice was going on for the past 17 years and BMC incurred losses of crores.”

According to Jadhav, the water is being supplied in Kolsa Bunder, Reti Bunder and Lakadi Bunder. The matter came to light last year when local residents met corporator Yamini Jadhav. Opposition leader Ravi Raja and BJP corporator Prabhakar Shinde have also demanded an inquiry.

