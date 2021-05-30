Mumbai Mayor orders probe into ‘violation’ of vaccine protocol at hotel

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday ordered a probe into alleged violation of national vaccine protocols at a five-star hotel in Andheri East.

Pednekar, who paid a surprise visit to the hotel, The Lalit, said it was offering vaccination packages without following vaccine storage guidelines.

“I got to know that the hotel management was offering a ‘Covid package’. When I reached there, I found that the vaccines were kept in a normal fridge, which is in violation of guidelines as they have to be kept in cold storage. This could impact the efficacy of the vaccine,” said Pednekar.

“For ice bags they are using water bottles. There are several violations of norms. The hotel got the vaccines through a tie-up with Criticare Hospital. I have ordered a probe in this matter,” she added.

Pednekar also said that the BMC was not informed about the tie-up between the hospital and hotel’s vaccination drive.

The Indian Express called Reshma Chugh, the contact person for the hotel’s vaccination programme, but her phone was switched off.