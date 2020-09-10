BJP moves no confidence motion against Mumbai mayor over corruption charges

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

BJP corporators on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion against Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar over allegations of irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the failure to contain the coronavirus cases.

“We have requested for an emergency meeting under section of 36 (H) of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, to move no confidence motion against mayor, ” Vinod Mishra, BJP leader in BMC, said.

Pednekar, while speaking to The Indian Express earlier, had denied both the allegations on corruption as well as Covid-19.

On the virus situation, the mayor had said that the city had even earned the praise of the World Health Organisation over its efforts to tackle the pandemic.

“There was a shortage of oxygen and ICU beds. In many cases, patients reached hospital late when their condition had deteriorated. What can be done in such cases? I agree that the team from the central government was not happy with the condition of the city then. As per requirement, we started setting up jumbo Covid care facilities with oxygen and ICU beds. Steadily, the situation improved. Even WHO has praised the city’s efforts, including the Dharavi model. We are not foolproof but we promptly took steps as per need,” she said.

Pednekar also sought proof from the BJP to justify its allegation of corruption against the civic body.

“If they feel there is corruption, they should show us. Authorities work under guidelines. Whoever is guilty should face the burnt. But amid a pandemic, the administration has the right to use funds how it seems fit. Now, it has brought the situation under control. We purchased several items about which we did not have much knowledge. It may have happened that the corporation paid on the slightly higher side. But that is not corruption,” she said.

The mayor added: “There was a shortage of PPEs, and we had to buy at whatever rates were prevailing. We have a team of nine doctors who take decisions on purchase of these items. Also, we live in a democracy and everybody has the right to give his or her opinion. We are doing our best. People will decide if we have done well or not. We are not worried about elections but the focus is how to protect people. Let them say what they want. I don’t bother.”

Meanwhile, Pednekar tested positive for Covid earlier today. The mayor said her rapid antigen test came positive, but she is asymptomatic.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “As I don’t have any symptoms I have home quarantined myself as per the doctors’ advice.”

She also urged her recent contacts to take all necessary precautions in this regard.

