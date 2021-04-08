Mumbai Mayor inaugurates vaccine storage facility

Mayor Kishori Pednekar inaugurated a vaccine storage facility in Kanjurmarg east recently. Pednkear said that the facility has a big storage area and it can be useful for the next 50 years.

The facility is a five-storey building, which was undergoing repair work but is now ready for use. Three floors of the centre will have storage facilities. “The centre has the capacity to hold 1.20 crore vaccines.

To ensure that recommended temperature of vaccine are maintained, walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers have been installed,” said Pednekar.