Mumbai: Mayor dons nurse’s uniform to motivate health workers

“Our doctors, nurses, staff members are fighting the pandemic. They are taking care of COVID-19 patients, therefore, I have to stand with them to motivate them,” Pednekar said. (Representational) “Our doctors, nurses, staff members are fighting the pandemic. They are taking care of COVID-19 patients, therefore, I have to stand with them to motivate them,” Pednekar said. (Representational)

Amid rising coronavirus cases among healthcare workers in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar donned the nurse’s uniform to keep their morale high. Pednekar, a former nurse, visited BYL Nair hospital and spoke to second and third year nurses. The mayor also plans to visit Sion hospital on Tuesday.

The mayor tweeted, “AnythingForMumbai We can’t do work from home, we are on the field for you, stay at your home, take care.”

Pednekar, in her video address to people through her Twitter handle, said, “Our doctors, nurses, staff members are fighting the pandemic. They are taking care of COVID-19 patients, therefore, I have to stand with them to motivate them.”

