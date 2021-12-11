Mumbai: Mayor gets death threats, seeks police protection

MUMBAI MAYOR Kishori Pednekar on Friday filed a complaint with the Byculla police station after she received an anonymous letter containing abusive language and death threats for her and her family.

The police said the letter was sent through post and originated from Uran. The one-page letter, written in Marathi, threatened to shoot Pednekar.

Pednekar later wrote to Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil requesting police protection. “I am requesting immediate special police protection for me and my family,” she said in a statement. The letter, which was sent to the Mayor’s former residence, was handed over to Pednekar on Friday morning.

“The text about me in the letter is very shameful and derogatory… distressing and painful to all women, including me,” Pednekar told mediapersons in Mumbai. “Earlier, there would be remarks made on political life, but this letter has targeted me and my family. The letter is written by one Vijendra Mhatre and has come from Uran. It has been dispatched from Panvel,” she added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 506(2) (death threat) and 509 (words or gestures insulting the modesty of a woman) of the IPC against Vijendra. An officer said security around her residence has been increased.

The threat letter has come amid the ongoing row between Pednekar and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar. Last week, Shelar had slammed the mayor for her alleged delayed

response in reaching out to the victims of the cylinder blast in Worli. He had asked if Pednekar had been sleeping for 72 hours.

Pednekar on Wednesday had approached the Marine Drive police station with a complaint, following which an FIR was lodged against Shelar. The BJP leader was arrested on Thursday and released on bail.