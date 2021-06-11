Mumbai: Mayor, Central Railway in war of words over flooding of tracks

Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Central Railway (CR) engaged in a war of words over the flooding of tracks during Wednesday’s heavy downpour, with four inches of rainwater accumulating at Sion, disrupting train services.

An “extremely intense spell” of rainfall between 8 am and 9 am on Thursday had led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and left rail tracks at Sion station flooded too.

Pednekar on Thursday accused the Railways of not cooperating with the BMC in the cleaning of culverts and drain in its premises. “We are not getting support from the Railways as expected for keeping the tracks clear of water. The Railways should clean the culverts ahead of monsoon for better drainage. If not, then permit us to clean the drains culverts in its premises.”

The CR denied the claims and said that all pumps were working at Chunbhatti, Sion and Kurla to drain out floodwater. “We refute the allegations that Railways is not cooperating. We are continuously conducting meetings with BMC officials so that we can deliver the best service to our passengers,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO of CR. “High tide combined with heavy rain has led to flooding in the city and on railway tracks,” a statement issued by CR said.

Local train services on CR’s mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane station after waterlogging was reported on tracks in Sion and Kurla. Services were suspended between 9.55 am and 8.03 pm on Wednesday. Due to waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, too, train services were suspended from 10.20 am.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday took stock of the Mumbai rail system and advised the ministry to partner with institutions like IIT-Bombay to study the efficiency of technical and civil work initiatives taking up in handling monsoon rain. Railways in India and Mumbai needs to be fully prepared for the monsoon, he said according to a press statement from the Railways.

The statement added that rail officials informed Goyal of the steps taken for the purpose, including identifying flooding spots of the previous monsoon and customising solutions devised for each spot like Bandra, Andheri, Mahim, Grant road and Goregaon.