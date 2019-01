MUMBAI MAYOR Vishwanath Mahadeshwar developed fever and was admitted to Lilavati hospital in Bandra Friday. “He is admitted with fever and mild weakness. There are no symptoms of food poisoning. We have started the treatment and his condition is stable” said Chief Operating Officer at Lilavati, Dr V Ravishankar.

Following the problem of excessive vomiting, the mayor was first taken to the KEM hospital in Parel, from where he was referred to the Lilavati hospital on late Thursday night.