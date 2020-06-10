Mumbai: Maximum containment zones in L ward, sealed buildings in R-Central

Mumbai has 775 active containment zones and 4,071 sealed buildings. (Representational Photo) Mumbai has 775 active containment zones and 4,071 sealed buildings. (Representational Photo)

At 118, L ward comprising Kurla region has highest number of containment zones in slums and chawls in the city. When it comes to highest number of residential buildings sealed, R-Central (Borivali West) has maximum (345) buildings sealed after Covid-19 cases were found in individual buildings.

According to BMC guidelines, a containment zone is set up in a slum or chawl after a number of positive cases come up. Entry and exit points are sealed and most shops are kept shut, sometimes even essential services. A sealed building means sealing a small area, for instance a floor, after a positive case comes in a building.

Mumbai has 775 active containment zones and 4,071 sealed buildings. After L ward, R-North (Dahisar) has maximum containment zones with 90 slum pockets sealed completely. When it comes to residential buildings, P-South (Goregaon) has second highest number of sealed buildings (270) followed by K-West (Andheri West) at 269.

Civic officials in L ward say the ward has 80 per cent slum population, with 58,438 people living per sq km, that has made contact tracing a challenge and led to more containment zones. L ward had 3,094 positive Covid-19 cases until June 7, and civic officers have quarantined 19,643 high risk contacts.

In Borivali West, there are lesser cases at 1,184 as compared to other wards but maximum number of sealed buildings, indicating scattered transmission pattern in residential areas. Borivali West stands at 19th number in maximum cases in the city.

The ward has 8,069 high risk contacts quarantined.

D ward, covering Malabar Hill area, has least number of active containment zones (9) since the South Mumbai area has very few slum pockets, and C ward (Kalbadevi, China bazaar) has least number of sealed buildings. The region is mostly commercial, lined with jewellery shops.

F South ward, covering Parel, has highest number of people quarantined at 22,120, while T ward (Mulund) has lowest number of quarantined people at 1,614.

