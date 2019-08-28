Mumbai: MAT strikes down dismissal order against former cop Kokil

FORMER SENIOR police inspector Sanjeev Kokil, who had been dismissed from service in 2013, earned a reprieve on Tuesday after the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) passed on order striking down a 2016 government order that had upheld his dismissal.

The MAT order, by vice chairman P N Dixit and judicial member A P Kurhekar, has directed that an earlier government order of 2014 that had set aside Kokil’s dismissal by the then DGP Sanjeev Dayal be implemented. The earlier order had set aside his dismissal and instead, as punishment, asked for his pension to be reduced by Rs 1,000 per month for a year as he superannuated a few months after his dismissal. Kokil said that he was happy that after all these years, the stain on his service record has been wiped off.

Kokil, a classmate of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, was often in the news. In 2000, he caught his superior Additional Commissioner of Police A K Jain in a bribery case. However, Kokil, who had carried out several drives against illegal hawkers outside Musafirkhana in south Mumbai, had also faced several allegations of accepting bribes from hawkers.

Kokil, who was the senior inspector of MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai, was found guilty in a departmental enquiry that was set up following allegations of serious misconduct. Some of the major allegations were that he had taken bribes from hawkers in Musafirkhana to allow them to operate. Following the report, the DGP had on February 25, 2013 removed him from service invoking powers under Section 25(2)(a) of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Kokil filed an appeal before the state Home department. In July 2014, he was asked to remain present before the then Minister of State (Home) Satej Patil. Patil heard Kokil and told him he would be informed about the decision on his appeal soon. However, for a long time Kokil was not informed about any decision and soon there were elections in the state following which a new government came to power. Kokil by now came to know that the earlier government had already decided on his appeal.

In January 2016, Kokil again made a representation to the state government and the then MoS (Home) Ranjit Patil informing them about the appeal. The new MoS, however, heard him again in March 2016 and dismissed his appeal thereby confirming his removal from service, as per the order copy. Kokil then filed an RTI and got copies of the order passed by Satej Patil in 2014 that had directed setting aside Kokil’s dismissal and asked for Rs 1,000 to be reduced from his monthly pension for a year.

Armed with the order copy, Kokil then approached MAT on grounds that since his appeal had already been decided upon, it was not legally tenable that the appeal was heard again and rejected. The government lawyer stated that the 2014 order had not been communicated to Kokil and hence with the opinion of the law and judiciary department, the Home department had heard the appeal afresh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kokil said, “My fight of so many years has finally been successful. During my time as a police officer, I took action against anti-social elements, underworld and especially against illegal shops in the Musafirkhana area.

People there still remember me. Today the stain that had deliberately been put on my uniform has been wiped off and I can come before the people.” He added, “After I was removed from service, I was not given pension and my salary and I hope that the same is provided to me with retrospective effect.”