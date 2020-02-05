Mumbai: Massive fire at factory in Tarapur

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) complex in Tarapur Tuesday morning. One employee was injured and rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Boisar. He is said to be stable.

The police said that the fire started after sparks began to fly inside Shri Sai Enterprises at 5.30 am. when flammable chemicals were being emptied from a tanker and poured into drums.

The spread to the large quantity of chemicals stored on the premises and grew out of control, police said.

The MIDC Fire Brigade rushed a water tender, a foam tender and water truck to the spot to fight the blaze.

At the time of going to press, the blaze was yet to be brought under control.

