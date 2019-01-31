Mumbai: Marriage proposal rejected, 22-year-old stabs woman; injures himself with knife

A 22-YEAR-OLD man allegedly attacked a woman with a knife and stabbed himself inside a moving autorickshaw outside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali on Wednesday after she rejected his marriage proposal, the police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm when the accused, Walkeshwar resident Kunal Bavdane, was traveling in an autorickshaw with a 22-year-old woman. The police said that Bavdane and the woman had grown up in Bhayander before his family shifted to south Mumbai a few years ago. Bavdane had found part-time work with a travel company while the woman joined a private bank.

Bavdane remained in touch with the woman and proposed marriage to her earlier this month. An officer at Kasturba Marg police station said that the woman had indicated clearly that she wasn’t interested in marrying him. However, she agreed to meet Bavdane on Wednesday when he urged her to speak to him one last time.

“The man slashed the woman’s face and neck and stabbed himself in the stomach. The scared autorickshaw driver stopped the vehicle when he saw a police chowki,” said Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone XII.

Both Bavdane and the woman were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali and are in a serious condition. The police said a case of attempt to murder was registered against Bavdane.