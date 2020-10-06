Mumbai: Marol teen bags 8th spot in JEE (Advanced)

Navi Mumbai resident Avi Uday (18), who scored 109 in CRL, ranked first in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

After becoming the only topper from Maharashtra in the national list of 24 such students in the recent Joint Entrance Examination (Mains), Marol resident Swayam Chube on Monday found himself among the country’s top 10 JEE (Advanced) scorers.

Swayam (18) bagged the eighth rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) in the JEE (Advanced) results, which were declared by Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on Monday.

JEE (Advanced) is an academic examination held annually in India as a prerequisite for admission to the Indian institutes of technology (IIT). It is conducted by one of the seven zonal IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board.

“Even after he topped the state in JEE (Mains), we did not celebrate, as the ultimate aim was to crack JEE (Advanced). We expected him to top the exams, and it has now come true,” said his father and practicing physician Shashank Chube.

Swayam, who plans to pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay, said: “After my JEE (Main) results were announced, I took maximum number of mock tests. That’s the best one can do a few days before exams. I tallied marks after the answer keys were released and expected to be in the top 10.”

The Chubes had shifted from Dadar to Marol around two years ago to help Swayam reduce the travel time to his coaching classes. “He stuck to NCERT books. He has also participated in the Indian Maths Olympiad when he was in Class X. The training helped him to a great extent,” his father added.

Navi Mumbai resident Avi Uday (18), who scored 109 in CRL, ranked first in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category.

A resident of Seawood, Avi is passionate about music. “He plays guitar, composes and sings. His long-term plan is to pursue sound engineering. But since that is not offered by IIT- Bombay, we will decide on a branch that will enable him reach his goals,” said his father Dhirendra Lal, commissioner of CGST (Appeals) in Thane.

Avi had scored an all-India rank of 60 in JEE (Mains) and 93 per cent in his HSC exams.

This year, 104 students have ranked among the top 500 in the IIT-Bombay zone, which includes Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As many as 24 students from this zone have ranked in the top 100, second after IIT-Madras zone with 28 students finding a spot in the list.

