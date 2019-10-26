Mumbai markets see less glitter this Diwali

Crowded throughout the year, the Dadar market has seen hectic activity since early this week. Shop owners, however, said sales have been muted so far with customers mostly doing token buying even on Dhanteras.

Located close to Dadar station, Bharat Kangan shop has worn a deserted look for the most part of the day on Friday. “While the traditional decorative items, such as lanterns, diyas and sweets, continue to enjoy demand, but it is shops like ours that feel the pinch. In the long term, this, along with increasing competition from online portals, will lead to our closure,” Shashikant Patil, owner of the74-year-old bangle and accessory shop said.

Seventy-five-year-old Saadighar, which had once introduced Diwali lanterns made of saree, is expecting sales to double this year. “Last year we sold 450 saree lanterns. This time we’re expecting to sell over a thousand,” owner Rajan Raut said. He added that while sales haven’t dropped, some customers are opting for items in a lower price range.

Jewellery sales in the city have piqued in the city on days leading to Diwali, but jewellers say the 10 per cent variation in sales was expected. Sandeep Soni, owner of Omm Alankar Jewellers in Borivali said, “After the PMC bank shut shop, many buyers have turned towards gold for investments. Gold and real estate are considered to be safer investment options that fetch a good price in the market. We had started witnessing customers flux ahead of Dhanteras.”

Given that the price of gold have remained high but stable in the past few months, jewellers are also offering discounts on labour charges to the tune of 20-50 per cent, he said.

Gold prices are ruling at around Rs 39,000 per 10 gram on this Dhanteras, as against Rs 32,690 per 10 gram on the same day in 2018.

However, lifestyle retail stores have not seen much glitter. “As opposed to last year, people are being very particular about what they buy. Uncertainty in the market has further affected sales. Reduced sales will negatively affect store employees as they will not get their incentives if monthly targets are not achieved,” Rahmat Shaikh, store manager of an Indian chain store selling Indian garments, said.

Kurla-resident Mukta Kale, 20, said while her budget for Diwali clothes shopping this year is the same as last year, “I have been able to purchase fewer items” due to a spike in prices.

Meanwhile, at Crawford market, known for its dry fruit shops, Ravindrakumar Panigrahi, a seasonal manager of a shop said sales had dropped by almost 50 per cent this year.

“Customers are buying smaller gifts and in lesser quantity than last Diwali. People prefer to buy gift boxes under Rs 500 this year and are more focused on the dry fruits than on the packaging. Many are also refraining from buying in bulk this year,” he said.