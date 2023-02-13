scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
South-side foot overbridge at Marine Lines station to be closed from Wednesday

The Western Railway says the foot overbridge will be dismantled and rebuilt at the same place.

marine linesFor passengers entering the station from the Marine Lines road overbridge, an opening will be provided at the booking office at platform 1. (Representative/ Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)
The south-side foot overbridge connecting platforms 2-3 with 4 at Mumbai’s Marine Lines railway station is being dismantled, the Western Railway said Monday, adding that a new foot overbridge would be built at the same location.

According to Western Railway’s chief public relations officer, the Marine Lines south foot overbridge has completed its codal life (normal average life). In view of the dismantling and rebuilding work, it will remain closed from February 15 to November 15, the officer said.

Passengers can use the other two foot overbridges, situated in the middle and on the north side of the railway station in south Mumbai.

For passengers entering the station from the Marine Lines road overbridge, an opening will be provided at the booking office at platform 1. They can also use the staircase from the road overbridge near platform 4, the railway official said.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 18:18 IST
