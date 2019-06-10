Mumbai: Two drown in city

Toggle Menu
According to police, Bhavesh Baria (11) had gone to Marine Drive with his younger brother (7) on Sunday afternoon. He attempted to climb over tetra pods and swim in the sea near Nariman Point.

According to police, Bhavesh Baria (11) had gone to Marine Drive with his younger brother (7) on Sunday afternoon. He attempted to climb over tetra pods and swim in the sea near Nariman Point. Police officers said due to high tide, he was swept away by the waves. “His brother alerted the police. The Fire brigade and police retrieved his body from the sea,” a police officer from Marine Drive police station  said.

In the second incident, an autorickshaw driver, Mahesh Maruti Shinde (40), drowned around 2.30 pm off the Juhu beach, where he had gone to play with children. According to police, Shinde was at Silver beach, near Isckon temple. “He went for a swim while the kids were playing on beach… He was pulled in by the waves,” a police officer said.

