Youth breaks into South Mumbai mansion, but passes out of champagne

With the help of his four domestic helps, the complainant broke open the door and found the youth sleeping on the couch. With the help of his four domestic helps, the complainant broke open the door and found the youth sleeping on the couch.

The Marine Drive police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly breaking into the house of a businessman in south Mumbai. The youth had passed out on the couch after gulping one-and-a-half-bottle of champagne in the apartment.

Police said on Thursday, Sanjiv Verma broke into the third floor apartment of Siddharth Saboo through the balcony while the latter was at the neighbouring apartment. Saboo had recently shifted to his new flat and had only shifted a few valuable items.

“He was supposed to move to his new flat and had just shifted a few valuables. At around 6 am on Thursday, one of the domestic helps working in his house saw the lights switched on in the apartment. Upon checking, he learnt that the door was locked from inside,” an officer said.

With the help of his four domestic helps, the complainant then broke open the door and found the youth sleeping on the couch.

“The cops were called and Verma was taken into custody. During the probe, he confessed that he had entered the house illegally to steal valuables but could not resist, after seeing two bottles of champagne,” the officer said.

The police also seized the knife that Verma was carrying.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.