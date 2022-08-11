Mumbai: 266 kg marijuana seized, 2 arrested

The Mumbai police anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested Tuesday two people for allegedly transporting over 266 kg of marijuana worth Rs 66.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar, 32, and Raju Lohar, 24, were taken to the ANC’s Bandra unit.

The Bandra unit of the ANC had received a tip-off about the large-scale transportation of drugs, based on which a trap was laid near the Airoli junction at Bhandup.

“The team was waiting at the spot when two luxury cars were spotted. They matched the information that we had received. On searching, the police found several bags of marijuana hidden under the seats of the vehicles,” said an ANC officer.

An officer said they suspect the accused were involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana for quite a while. They purchased drugs in bulk from suppliers from outside Mumbai and transported them into the city late at night in SUVs, the officer added.

The officer said that the transportation would deliberately be done at night to avoid the stricter police checks conducted through the day.