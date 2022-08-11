Mumbai: 266 kg marijuana seized, 2 arrested

August 11, 2022 12:55:24 pm
The Mumbai police anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested Tuesday two people for allegedly transporting over 266 kg of marijuana worth Rs 66.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Ashwin Kumar, 32, and Raju Lohar, 24, were taken to the ANC’s Bandra unit.
The Bandra unit of the ANC had received a tip-off about the large-scale transportation of drugs, based on which a trap was laid near the Airoli junction at Bhandup.
“The team was waiting at the spot when two luxury cars were spotted. They matched the information that we had received. On searching, the police found several bags of marijuana hidden under the seats of the vehicles,” said an ANC officer.
An officer said they suspect the accused were involved in the illegal trafficking of marijuana for quite a while. They purchased drugs in bulk from suppliers from outside Mumbai and transported them into the city late at night in SUVs, the officer added.
Subscriber Only Stories
The officer said that the transportation would deliberately be done at night to avoid the stricter police checks conducted through the day.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
Hyderabad: Duo arrested for manufacturing narcotics in makeshift lab
Eknath Shinde camp keeps Uddhav Thackeray loyalists out of Assembly panel
Former Mumbai mayor demands action against flag manufacturer for defective tricolours
Delhi University plans courses on art of being happy, emotional intelligence from this academic year
In Mumbai, 75 artists give a creative shade to India’s past, future
Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Economy losing money, freebies distribution a ‘serious issue’: Supreme Court
Oppo Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro launched in China: Here’s everything you need to know
Is premature menopause associated with increased risk of heart problems?
Maharashtra: MSEDCL unearths power thefts worth Rs 131.50 crore
Anurag Kashyap on claims that ‘Bollywood is sinking’: ‘Country is sinking, and you’re talking about Bollywood’
Adani plans $5.2 billion alumina mill in growing metal ambitions