Mumbai Marathon: Traffic advisory issued; special trains, buses to ply

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will begin at 5.40 am on Sunday and the traffic police has issued an advisory for the event. The traffic department said Bandra-Worli-Sealink and NS Road on Marine Drive will be shut for vehicular movement from 4 am to 1 pm on Sunday.

The authorities have advised commuters to use public transport because for the Mumbai Marathon. Western Railway will have two special trains running from Virar at 2.45 am and 3.05 am. Central Railway will run one special train from Kalyan at 3 am while Harbour line passengers will have a train starting at 3.10 am from Panvel. Traffic coming from the suburbs towards south Mumbai will be diverted from Doordarshan Bhavan.

“Shuttle buses will operate from Doordarshan Bhavan to Worli Dairy between 3.30 am and 4.50 am. Bus service has also been arranged for Western and Central Railway commuters, from Mahalaxmi and Parel stations, respectively,” the advisory said.

In order to travel from Colaba to Mumbai international airport, the authorities have suggested that the commuters travel through P D’mello Road-Carnac Bunder Bridge-JJ hospital-Saat Rasta-Tulsi pipe Road-Mahim Church-Western Express Highway.

To travel from Malabar Hill to the airport, the commuters may take Nepean Sea Road and go under Pedder Road flyover through August Kranti Marg-Nana Chowk-Javji Dadaji Marg-Mumbai central bridge-Maratha Mandir-Saat Rasta-Mahalaxmi station-Tulsi pipe Road-Western Express Highway.

Half marathon participants have been advised not to travel to the starting point at Worli Dairy using private vehicles, as no parking space is available, said the advisory.