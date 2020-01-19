Mumbai marathon: 65-year-old dies during run, pro-CAA posters show up

Anil Ambani, Gulzar and Tiger Shroff at the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photos/Varinder Chawla) Anil Ambani, Gulzar and Tiger Shroff at the Mumbai Marathon on Sunday. (Express photos/Varinder Chawla)

A 65-year-old man on Sunday died during the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon that was flagged off by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and witnessed the participation of more than 55,000 people.

Doctors said Gajanand Manjalkar suffered a cardiac arrest and had no pulse when he was brought to Bombay Hospital. “He was immediately rushed here but was already dead,” Dr Gautam Bhanushali said.

Eight people, on the other hand, were rushed to Bombay Hospital during the run.

Posters urging citizens to support the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which had sparked widespread protests across the country, were also spotted at the event.

The marathon was flagged off at 7.20 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will pass many of the city’s iconic locations such as Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, Mahim Church and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link before ending at the starting point.

Industrialist Anil Ambani and Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Shamita Shetty were among those who participated in the event.

On the other hand, the half-marathon and police cup began at 5.15 am from the same spot.

