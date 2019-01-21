Mumbai Marathon: IAS officers, Mantralaya staff put on running shoes

About 50 state government employees, including senior bureaucrats, participated in the Mumbai Marathon.

Among the IAS officers, Bhushan Gagarani, principal secretary to chief minister; Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development; Iqbal Singh Chahal, principal secretary, water resources department; Lokesh Chandra, managing director, City and Industrial Development Corporation; Vikas Chandra Rastogi, project director, Project on Climate Resilient Agriculture; and Santosh Kumar, managing director, Maharashtra State Small Scale Industries Development Corporation, took part in the event.

Sanjay Ingle, deputy secretary with the industries department, completed the full marathon in 4 hours and 41 minutes. This was Ingle’s fourth attempt at full marathon. Milind Borade, OSD to CM, completed the half marathon in 2 hours and 38 minutes. Pradnya Kasaar, OSD to CM, and Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a retired IAS officer, also took part in half marathon.

“There is a remarkable rise in state cadre employees participating in the marathon… this helps in inculcating a fitness regime in government officers,” said Ingle.

He added that 10 athletes from the state secretariat participated in the full marathon, and nearly 20 participated in half marathon. Second security guard to chief minister Sunil Lahigude also finished the full marathon, he said.

Last year, Lahigude had completed the Comrades Marathon-2018 from Pietermaritzburg to Durban in South Africa. He had covered 90.18 km and won the bronze medal.