Mumbai Marathon: A race yet to pick pace

Athletes practise at Marine Drive. (Source: Express Photo by Kevin DSouza) Athletes practise at Marine Drive. (Source: Express Photo by Kevin DSouza)

Evans Ruto, a farmer from Kenya, won the Mumbai Marathon last year with a timing of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 33 seconds. It was a credible finish under humid conditions, just one second off the course record. But on the world map, Mumbai’s best was nowhere close to the rest. Ruto’s timing was ranked a lowly 128th in 2014.

Similarly, Jackson Kiprop’s winning time of 2:09.32 is the best ever time recorded in Mumbai. Yet, his ‘remarkable’ effort was ranked a poor 118th globally in 2013. And even though the 2012 edition of the marathon was the closest in terms of finish, Laban Moiben and Raji Assefa’s identical timing of 2:10.48 was ranked 219th in the world that year. We’re not even getting at the timings recorded by the Indian runners, which do not feature in the top-500 in any of the years.

For a marathon that positions itself as one of the world’s elite, these timings are hardly a good advertisement. This year, too, the scenario is hardly encouraging.

With Ruto, once again, leading the field on Sunday, the possibility of eclipsing Kiprop’s record is high owing to the low early-morning temperatures. But there is little hope of the runners clocking time that will be close to world’s best.

And the promoters of the $360,000 (Rs 2.2 crore) prize money marathon do not seem concerned about it either. Claiming it was a ‘strategic’ and not a ‘time-oriented’ marathon, Vivek Singh, the joint MD of promoters Procam International, said coming close to the world’s best timing was ‘never a hope’ for them. “You need to understand the spirit of marathon. I am not competing with Berlin, New York or London. New York’s timing last year was almost 2:11. They are not saying I wish I had Mumbai’s 2:09.32… Timing in a marathon, which is a city event, is not the be all and end all. Mumbai is faster than New York, which is a bigger race,” Singh said.

Weather, too, plays an important role in determining the outcome. Heat and humidity pose a natural challenge to the runners, who are exhausted by the time they are on the home stretch. The heavy legs and weariness slow them down considerably, resulting in ‘slow’ timings. Add to that, the challenging uphill runs at Peddar Road, the course only gets tougher for the runners.

Tim Hutchings, British Olympian who has been involved with the Mumbai Marathon since its inception, said it was extremely tough for Mumbai to record faster timings, primarily because of the weather. “We shouldn’t forget that Mumbai is an extremely hard race because of the humidity factor. If you take that into consideration, then the course record of 2:09.32 would be equal to say a 2:05 or a 2:06. That surely is a top-class time,” the Englishman said.

One way to counter the challenge posed by the weather would be to attract an even stronger running field, which is a major difference between an ‘elite’ event like Mumbai and the ‘super elite’ Boston or London marathons. The promoters of Mumbai Marathon spend approximately $200,000 (Rs 1.2 crore) as appearance money for the elite athletes. While it may seem substantial, the amount is pittance compared to the millions of dollars splurged by other big marathons in an attempt to woo the world’s top runners.

It might be unaffordable for Mumbai to spend such obscene amounts to get top runners here but a better quality field is still possible. “You can always get runners with faster timings. But that depends on the organisers. The field we have at present isn’t bad at all,” Hutchings said.

Since its first edition in 2004, Mumbai Marathon’s timings have improved gradually. Singh claimed their aim was to get at least 10 of the top 40-50 runners in the world, but he insisted that Mumbai was more about experience than timing.

mihir.vasavda@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App