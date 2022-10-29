scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Mumbai: Marathi singer duped of Rs 2.5L

An FIR was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station, which is investigating the case.

An officer said that the fraud took place over a period of one month and several phone calls.

MARATHI SINGER Ashok Nikalje (43) was cheated of Rs 2.5 lakh by two fraudsters who, pretending to be policemen, promised him an invitation to a high-profile musical event as a guest. One of the fraudsters posed as an IPS officer.

An officer said that the fraud took place over a period of one month and several phone calls. The first phone call came on October 14 when a person posing as an IPS officer spoke to Nikalje. He told him that he wanted to invite him to a musical event that was to be held soon.

The accused then promised him Rs 8 lakh for his appearance at the show. A few days later, he received another call from a person who claimed to be a junior officer. He told the singer that he would have to make a payment of Rs 2.5 lakh for security after which his fee of Rs 8 lakh will be paid.

