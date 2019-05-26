Toggle Menu
Mumbai: Marathi-dominated Mahim, Wadala give big leads to Shiv Senahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-marathi-dominated-mahim-wadala-give-big-leads-to-shiv-sena-5748519/

Mumbai: Marathi-dominated Mahim, Wadala give big leads to Shiv Sena

In Mahim Assembly segment, where the Shiv Sena’s headquarters in Dadar is located, Shewale scored 53,490 more votes — the highest lead in all the six Assembly segments — than Gaikwad, and he had a lead of 39,497 votes in Wadala.

Mumbai, Mumbai elections, Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2019, 2019 Mumbai south centra elections, Rahul Shewale, Eknath Gaikwad, Indian Express
Rahul Shewale

In Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale got the highest leads from Mahim and Wadala, both Marathi-dominated Assembly segments, ensuring his victory over Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.

In Mahim Assembly segment, where the Shiv Sena’s headquarters in Dadar is located, Shewale scored 53,490 more votes — the highest lead in all the six Assembly segments — than Gaikwad, and he had a lead of 39,497 votes in Wadala. Besides, he also got leads in three other Assembly segments — Sion-Koliwada, Chembur and Anushakti Nagar.

Gaikwad got a lead only in Dharavi, represented in the Assembly by his daughter Varsha Gaikwad. But even in this segment, he was ahead of Shewale only by 8,991 votes.

Dharavi, dominated by Dalits, is a conventional stronghold of the Congress. In the 2014 state polls, Varsha has won the seat by over 15,000 votes. The leather goods sector in Dharavi was hit by demonetisation in 2016, and it was expected that people here would vote against Sena.

Advertising

But Sena leaders expressed confidence that having narrowed the gap in Dharavi, they would be able to wrest it from Congress in the Assembly polls later this year.

“I dedicate my victory to late Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. It was his desire to hoist the saffron flag in the South Central constituency,” said Shewale, who defeated Gaikwad by 1.52 lakh votes.

Shewale’s victory was made easier by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which cut into Congress’ Dalit-Muslim supporters. The VBA’s Sanjay Bhosale, the richest candidate in Mumbai, secured 63,412 votes with his highest tally of 25,146 votes from Chembur Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, 13,834 votes were polled for NOTA, with Mahim at top of the list with 3,150 votes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Man sits beside wife’s body for 2 days after ‘beating her to death’
2 Mumbai North: BJP scored in all 6 Assembly segments; Congress trailed in Marathi, minority areas
3 Mumbai Metropolitan Region: 25,146 votes the most VBA polled in any Assembly segment