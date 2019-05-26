Mumbai: Marathi-dominated Mahim, Wadala give big leads to Shiv Sena

In Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency, Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale got the highest leads from Mahim and Wadala, both Marathi-dominated Assembly segments, ensuring his victory over Congress’ Eknath Gaikwad.

In Mahim Assembly segment, where the Shiv Sena’s headquarters in Dadar is located, Shewale scored 53,490 more votes — the highest lead in all the six Assembly segments — than Gaikwad, and he had a lead of 39,497 votes in Wadala. Besides, he also got leads in three other Assembly segments — Sion-Koliwada, Chembur and Anushakti Nagar.

Gaikwad got a lead only in Dharavi, represented in the Assembly by his daughter Varsha Gaikwad. But even in this segment, he was ahead of Shewale only by 8,991 votes.

Dharavi, dominated by Dalits, is a conventional stronghold of the Congress. In the 2014 state polls, Varsha has won the seat by over 15,000 votes. The leather goods sector in Dharavi was hit by demonetisation in 2016, and it was expected that people here would vote against Sena.

But Sena leaders expressed confidence that having narrowed the gap in Dharavi, they would be able to wrest it from Congress in the Assembly polls later this year.

“I dedicate my victory to late Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. It was his desire to hoist the saffron flag in the South Central constituency,” said Shewale, who defeated Gaikwad by 1.52 lakh votes.

Shewale’s victory was made easier by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), which cut into Congress’ Dalit-Muslim supporters. The VBA’s Sanjay Bhosale, the richest candidate in Mumbai, secured 63,412 votes with his highest tally of 25,146 votes from Chembur Assembly segment.

Meanwhile, 13,834 votes were polled for NOTA, with Mahim at top of the list with 3,150 votes.