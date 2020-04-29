Mumbai: Mantralaya shut, babus to work from home after four test positive

The COVID-19 control room, which was functioning from the sixth floor of Mantralaya, will also remain shut and the situation monitored from Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister and an additional facility of the BMC. (Representational) The COVID-19 control room, which was functioning from the sixth floor of Mantralaya, will also remain shut and the situation monitored from Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister and an additional facility of the BMC. (Representational)

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday afternoon notified a two-day decontamination drive of the Mantralaya and its new administrative building on March 29 and 30. This, after four people working on the premises tested positive on Monday.

As per Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta’s order, Mumbai municipality’s insecticide department carried out disinfection through sodium hypochlorite in Mantralaya on Tuesday.

The procedure will be repeated over the next couple of days. “In the past, sanitisation has been undertaken four to five times in Mantralaya. Since the four cases came positive, we are undertaking disinfection in entire building,” said BMC’s insecticide officer Rajan Naringrekar. Disinfectant will be sprayed not just inside the building but also on the exterior to ensure thorough sanitisation.

The offices in both buildings will be shut from Wednesday for the next five days as Friday is a state holiday, Maharashtra Day. With a five-day week implemented under Thackeray government, the premises are now set to open only on May 4, a day after the second phase of the nationwide lockdown is expected to end.

Provisions have been made to ensure smooth functioning of essential departments. Top officials have been instructed to work from home as far as possible. For unavoidable office work, senior officials have been asked to work from Sahyadri, the state guest house.

The COVID-19 control room, which was functioning from the sixth floor of Mantralaya, will also remain shut and the situation monitored from Varsha, the official residence of the Chief Minister and an additional facility of the BMC. Thermal scanners have been installed at the security gate of Mantralaya. The BMC is also continuing with contact tracing.

