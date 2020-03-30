Mumbai: Fire in Mantralaya building

Fire engines entering Mantralaya on Monday night. (Express photo) Fire engines entering Mantralaya on Monday night. (Express photo)

A short circuit was reported at 8:29 pm at Mantralaya in Mumbai. The fire has been reported on the fourth floor of the seven-storey building.

Four fire engines and three water tankers have been sent to the spot, said officials.

A fire brigade official told PTI that the fire was confined to an air-conditioning duct near a lift on the floor and heavy

smoke was emanating from it. “It is a small fire and operations to douse it are underway,” PTI quoted the official as saying.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone being trapped.

More details are awaited.

The Mantralaya is the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government. The offices of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary of the state are located in this building, located in south Mumbai’s Churchgate area.

