Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Mumbai: Man’s morphed obscene photo circulated after he fails to repay online loan

The Bandra police have booked unidentified cyber fraudsters in the case. The complainant told the police that he had taken Rs 6,000 through two mobile applications and when he failed to repay it, the morphed photo was circulated among his friends and relatives.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 4, 2022 12:44:56 pm
The police registered a case under sections 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation and 67 of the IT Act for transmitting obscene content in electronic form.

The Bandra police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown cyber fraudsters for allegedly circulating a morphed nude photo of a 23-year-old man among his friends and relatives after he failed to repay loans worth Rs 6,000 taken through mobile applications.

The complainant is a resident of Bandra (west) who lives with his wife, two children, parents and siblings. On April 23, he downloaded two loan applications on his mobile phone named ‘Cash Market’ and ‘Magic Loan’ and took loans worth Rs 3,500 and Rs 2,500 through them, he told the police.

He was supposed to return the loan by April 30 and received a phone call on April 29 from a person who said that he would be defamed if he did not return the loan amount, he said in the complaint.

According to the complaint, when he returned home on May 3, his wife informed him that six people in their family and locality had received a nude photo with his face morphed into it saying he had taken a loan and was not returning it, he complained. The photo was sent from five different numbers, he added.

In a similar incident last week, cyber fraudsters allegedly targetted a 33-year-old man from Mumbai by giving him a small loan and circulating a morphed pornographic video containing his images to those on his phone’s contact list when he failed to repay the amount.

