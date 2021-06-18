Mumbai: Man’s body recovered from Airoli residence, wife found unconscious

The body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and the police is trying to find out if the couple had any history of Covid infection.

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was found dead and his wife in an unconscious state in their house in Airoli on Thursday afternoon. An accidental death report was registered in the matter.

The deceased was identified as Chandrakant Shelar and his wife Chandra Prabha. Police said that the incident came to light on Thursday night at a housing society in Sector 20, Airoli, where the neighbours informed the police after they found a foul smell coming from the house.

Police personnel from the Rabale police station found the woman lying unconscious on a bed inside the house while Chandrakant Shelar was found dead in the kitchen.

There were no visible external injuries and the body was in a semi decomposed state. Police have shifted Chandra Prabha to a civic body hospital for treatment.

Police suspect that Shelar may have died around three to four days back when he had come to the house in an intoxicated state and died while sleeping.

“Chandra Prabha has been bedridden since last week due to illness and three days ago, Chandrakant Shelar came home drunk at night. She told the police that Chandrakant may have died due to intoxication and falling asleep,” said a police officer, adding that they have a daughter who stays in Nerul.

The body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death and the police is trying to find out if the couple had any history of Covid infection.