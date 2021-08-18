Mumbai: Man stabbed to death with skewer over mobile repair dispute

A 24-year-old was murdered in Mankhurd after getting into an argument with four persons over the repairing of his mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Akbar Ali, had gone to a mobile shop with his brother Mohammad on Monday to get his phone repaired. However, they were unhappy with the repair work done and got into an argument with four persons at the shop, which soon escalated into a physical fight.

One of the four accused pulled out a skewer from a nearby kabab shop and stabbed Ali in the chest.

Ali was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

An officer from the Mankhurd police said a murder case has been registered against the four accused, and they will soon be arrested.