scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Man stabbed to death with skewer over mobile repair dispute

An officer from the Mankhurd police said a murder case has been registered against the four accused, and they will soon be arrested.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 18, 2021 11:33:01 am
Ali was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

A 24-year-old was murdered in Mankhurd after getting into an argument with four persons over the repairing of his mobile phone.

The deceased, identified as Akbar Ali, had gone to a mobile shop with his brother Mohammad on Monday to get his phone repaired. However, they were unhappy with the repair work done and got into an argument with four persons at the shop, which soon escalated into a physical fight.

One of the four accused pulled out a skewer from a nearby kabab shop and stabbed Ali in the chest.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ali was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Click here for more

An officer from the Mankhurd police said a murder case has been registered against the four accused, and they will soon be arrested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X