Mumbai-Mandwa water taxi fare reduced by Rs 150, Rs 100

The Mumbai Mandwa water taxi fare has been reduced by Rs 150 and Rs 100 for the lower deck and the executive deck respectively. According to the revision which comes into effect Wednesday, the fare of the lower deck has come down from Rs 400 to Rs 250 and that of the upper or executive deck from Rs 450 to Rs 350.

The water taxi Nayan XI operates between Ferry Wharf Bhaucha Dhakka or the domestic cruise terminal (DCT) at Mazgaon and Mandwa jetty near Alibaug in Raigad district.

The spokesperson of operators Nayantara Shipping Private Limited told The Indian Express the fare was reduced to get more passengers and bring good competition in the water taxi business.

Nearly 2,500 people have travelled in the water taxi in the first 15 days of operation, according to the operators.

Nayan XI vessel is completely air-conditioned, with two washrooms on the upper and four on the lower deck. It has a seating capacity of 140 on the lower deck and 60 on the upper/ business class deck. It is the first high-speed double-deck steady catamaran of its size in Mumbai that is capable of cruising across the ocean. The newly launched vessel’s speed can go up to 22 knots and it sails at 15 knots between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Water taxi services began in Mumbai in February this year. However, Nayan XI is the first service from the domestic cruise terminal.