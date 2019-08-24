Man who trespassed into Mumbai airport arrested, granted bail

A mentally unsound man, who had trespassed into the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Thursday, was arrested and later granted bail by a court, police said Friday.

The 24-year-old man, a resident of a slum in Kurla West adjoining the airport boundary wall, had caused a major security scare Thursday when he walked into the premises at 1 pm and came dangerously close to SpiceJet flight SG 634 that was awaiting take-off.

The man was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and an act endangering the life and personal safety of others under the IPC He was produced at Andheri court Friday and released on bail.

The pilots of the SpiceJet aircraft had shut off the engines when they spotted the man approaching the aircraft and alerted Air Traffic Control. A video of the incident showed the man walk by the engines and under the belly of the aircraft with his arms outspread before CISF personnel intercepted him and led him to Airport police station.

The aircraft was just a few minutes away from taxing onto the runway for take-off. It later took off for Bengaluru after the security breach was declared over, airport officials said.

The police said the man had managed to enter the airport after climbing onto the roof of a recently constructed toilet in the slum and which as high as the airport’s boundary wall.

After tracking down the man’s family, the police found that the man was being treated for a mental ailment. “Considering the seriousness of the offence, we had to arrest him even though we verified that his medical documents were genuine and that the accused has a mental condition. He will now have to prove that in the trial after being examined by experts,” a senior police official said.