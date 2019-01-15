Mumbai: Man who threatened to blow up his house over unpaid loan held

WHEN POLICE arrived at his doorstep to arrest him last year, Deepak Shivalkar denied them entry and allegedly threatened to blow up the house and set his wife on fire if they forced their way in.

The officers were there to recover Rs 31 lakh outstanding dues that Shivalkar owed a cooperative credit society. However, Shivalkar was placed under arrest last week by Mumbai Police.

A resident of Kannamvar Nagar in Vikhroli, Shivalkar, 46, had taken a loan of Rs 12 lakh from Siv Sahyadri Pat Sanstha in 2005, but had only managed to pay back Rs 2 lakh. Over the years, along with the interest, his dues totalled Rs 31 lakh. When he had still not paid up the due amount last year, the Sanstha approached a magistrate’s court.

Executives of the Sanstha, along with a team of police officers, went to Shivalkar’s residence armed with the court order on February 24, 2018, when the incident took place.

A senior police officer said, “The recovery agents had a court order to recover the loan amount that he was due to pay. But Shivalkar refused to come out of his house and also threatened to blow up the house by switching on the knob of the cylinder and lighting a match.” The officer added that Shivalkar threatened to pour kerosene on his wife and set her on fire if the police attempted to enter forcibly.

The police then booked Shivalkar on charges of obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty. The officer added, “A case was registered against Shivalkar last year as he had not allowed the members of the credit cooperative society and later the police to enter his house.”

Shivalkar applied for anticipatory bail after the police registered the FIR against him. It was after his bail plea was rejected that the police placed him under arrest last week.