Mumbai: Man wanted in 37 house theft cases arrested

A MAN, wanted in over 37 cases of house thefts, was arrested by the Thane police on Tuesday. The accused, Tukaram Adsul, allegedly used to lure people out of their houses on the pretext of providing them flats under cheap housing schemes before breaking in, said Kalwa police.

“Adsul was wanted for several cases of thefts in Kalwa. We arrested him from his house in Ghansoli on Tuesday,” a senior police officer said. Adsul, police claimed, is wanted by 19 police stations across Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar.

“He used to approach the victims by assuring them that they had got a house under Pradhanmantri or Mukhyamantri Awaas Yojana. He used fake papers to convince them. The next day, he would ask the victims to come with identity proof and other documents to places located far away from their houses. Once the victims left, he would visit their houses and ask those present to leave on some pretext. He then used to leave with gold and other valuables,” the officer added.

The Kalwa police has recovered gold and other items worth Rs 50 lakh from Adsul’s house. “We have also found out he sold the stolen goods,” said an officer.

