Mumbai: Man from Uttar Pradesh held for ‘extortion’

The Malabar Hill police recently arrested a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly extorting a trader from Mumbai by using a morphed photograph of the latter’s sister.

The arrested accused Arjun Rai was traced to Prayagraj earlier this week and brought to Mumbai. The complainant had lodged an FIR against an unknown person alleging he was being extorted.

Earlier this year, the complainant had received a WhatsApp message on his phone from an unknown number. The text read, “Sex chat” and had a morphed photo of his sister who stays in another country.

Rai told the complainant that he has sources who had informed him that his sister is into prostitution and that he will circulate morphed photos of her on social media platforms if he did not cough up Rs 2 lakh.

Rai demanded Rs 8,000 at first and the complainant ended up paying Rs 5,000 through online transactions in a given bank account. But Rai kept demanding more money and the complainant decided to approach the police.

Based on technical evidence, Rai was arrested. He was booked under section 354 (molestation), 384 (extortion) and 385 (putting in fear for extortion) of IPC. The police suspect he is part of a larger gang.