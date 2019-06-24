Mumbai: Salary not paid, 32-year-old man tries to kill self outside crime branch office

Not paid salary for two months, a 32-year-old man allegedly tried to consume poison outside the office of the Mumbai Police crime branch, police said on Sunday.

The man, Gulab Singh, reportedly worked as a driver for a constable posted at Unit 7 of the crime branch, located in Ghatkopar West. According to police, the constable paid Singh remuneration for his services each month. For the last two months, however, Singh had allegedly not received his salary and had repeatedly pleaded with the constable to release his salary, a senior police official said.

On Friday, Singh reportedly again visited the constable’s residence and asked him to clear the dues, but the latter allegedly drove him away. Officials at Ghatkopar police station, where Singh went to register a complaint, also allegedly did not entertain his complaints, police said. In the evening, Singh allegedly tried to commit suicide outside the crime branch office, following which he was admitted to the ICU of Rajawadi Hospital. While doctors continue to monitor his health, police said, no case has been registered against the constable yet.

An internal inquiry is underway in the matter, a crime branch official said.