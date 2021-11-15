Mumbai: Man tries to immolate self outside Mantralaya

The Marine Drive police registered a case of attempt to suicide against man for allegedly trying to immolate himself outside Mantralaya on Sunday.

The police said that a group of activists had gathered outside the secretariat and were raising slogans in support of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees, when one of the protesters poured kerosene on himself and was stopped when he was about to set himself on fire.

Senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station said, “Four women and two men were detained for allegedly observing rasta rokho and were taken to the police station. Five of them were released after sometime while one person was arrested for trying to commit suicide.”

The police said that at around 11am on Sunday, one of the activists identified as Babasaheb Gokul Chavan poured kerosene on himself.

The officer further said that they have registered a case under Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against Chavan and he was subsequently placed under arrest.