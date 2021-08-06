Mumbai: Man tries to enter Gateway premises wearing ‘army uniform’, arrested

Ravikumar was taken to the police station, where he confessed to the crime. He told police that he wanted to be respected by his parents and had thus bought an army uniform and planned to pose in it.

A 26-year-old man, who recently tried to enter the restricted area of Gateway of India in a fake army uniform in order to click a picture to befool his parents into thinking that he had joined the Indian Army, was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police said.

Kodali Ravikumar, a Commerce graduate from Hyderabad, was constantly criticised by his parents for not having a job, police said, adding he left his house on Tuesday on the pretext of joining training in Mumbai.

“We have learnt that he was constantly criticised for not having a job. As he wanted to earn his parents’ respect, Ravikumar recently told them that he had undergone a test and landed a job in the Indian Army. He also told them that he had to go to Mumbai for training in August,” said an officer from Colaba police station.

After arriving in Mumbai, he checked into a hotel before proceeding to the Gateway of India in Army uniform.

“He wanted to click pictures in the Army uniform and send them to his parents,” said an officer.

However, in view of the pandemic, as per government guidelines, Gateway of India has been shut to the public.

“But he kept insisting that he wanted to go inside and click one picture but the personnel deployed near the spot did not allow him to enter,” said an officer.

“He went on to say that he was from Indian Army and that they were not allowing a jawan to enter (the premises),” the officer added.

On checking the monogram on his uniform, the security personnel found something amiss.

“We then started inquiring as to where he was posted and since when he was working in the Army. He could not come up with a proper answer after which we got suspicious and took him in custody,” said an officer.

Ravikumar was taken to the police station, where he confessed to the crime. He told police that he wanted to be respected by his parents and had thus bought an army uniform and planned to pose in it.

A case under relevant sections of impersonation and cheating was registered and Ravikumar was placed under arrest. He was produced in court on Tuesday and is currently in jail.

An officer said, “We have called his parents and informed them about his arrest.”

Investigators said they were trying to ascertain whether the accused had duped anyone else also using the army uniform.