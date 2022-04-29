scorecardresearch
Friday, April 29, 2022
Mumbai: Man tries to book helicopter service for Kedarnath Yatra, duped of Rs 80,000

An FIR was registered by the New Panvel police station in Navi Mumbai on April 27. The complainant told the police he goes on the yatra every year. This year, he and his colleagues decided to go together.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 29, 2022 9:31:24 am
The fraudster then sent them his bank details. The bank account was in the name of 'Himalayan Helicopt Services'.

A 53-year-old college assistant lecturer was was tricked into transferring Rs 80,000 to a cyber fraudster while trying to book the helicopter service for the annual Kedarnath Yatra. The accused had listed his own mobile number on Google as that of a helicopter service in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. Several similar cases have occurred across India.

An FIR was registered by the New Panvel police station in Navi Mumbai on April 27. The complainant told the police he goes on the yatra every year. This year, he and his colleagues decided to go together.

About 17 of them decided to go to Kedarnath from Sirsi in a helicopter. The complainant on April 21 searched on Google for helicopter services in Kedarnath. He reached a website called “Heli Services”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
On the website, the complainant saw a webpage “Himalayan Helicopter Services”, which had a mobile number with the contact name Akash Singh. The complainant called the number and inquired about the charges for a helicopter ride from Sirsi to Kedarnath.

The fraudster said it will cost nearly Rs 80,000 for 17 persons. To win their trust, the fraudster sent them details of the ride on WhatsApp. He also asked them for their Aadhaar cards. The complainant sent him their Aadhaar cards and agreed to make the payment.

The fraudster then sent them his bank details. The bank account was in the name of ‘Himalayan Helicopt Services’.

After transferring the money, the fraudster said one transaction had not gone through, and asked the complainant to make it again.

The complainant, suspected something amiss, called his friend in Dehradun who informed him that the booking service for helicopters has not yet begun. The complainant then realised he had been duped and approached the police

