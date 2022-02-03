Mumbai: Man travels on speeding car’s bonnet, two held

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two men for rash and negligent driving after a video showing one of them traveling on the bonnet of a car driven by the other on a road near the Bandra-Worli sealink in Bandra (west) had gone viral on social media.

Don't Dare This Devil's Act They wanted to experience the cool breeze but chose the wrong location & landed up getting the chills at Bandra PStn. Allowing his friend to ride on the bonnet of his car cost dearly to two men who were booked under IPC Sections 279 & 336 #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/9LNifKCQTh — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2022

The Mumbai police uploaded a video of the incident on their Twitter handle, making an example out of them to deter other motorists. It also includes an apology by them with their faces blurred.

The incident took place around 8.50 pm on Monday night on the road leading to the Bandra-Worli sealink. The accused Imran Ansari (27) was seated on the bonnet of the car and his friend Gulfam Ansari (25) was driving it. The duo was going towards Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

A passing motorist shot a video of the incident which went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, the Mumbai police tracked them down to their residence in Kurla with the help of CCTV cameras and arrested them on Tuesday.

“We arrested them under section 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives). They were granted bail,” said a police officer from Bandra police station.