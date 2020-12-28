Mumbai: Man tied to iron pole, beaten to death; six arrested

The Santacruz police has registered a case of murder and arrested the six men. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man was tied to an iron pole and allegedly beaten to death by six persons in Santacruz after they mistook him for a thief around 4.30 am on Friday. The accused were arrested on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Saijad Khan and the accused as Rishikesh Pasi, Hayat Ali, Alimuddin Sheikh, Motibur Alam, Maskar Alam Ferozuddin and Pintukumar Saha. The incident took place near Muktanand Park in Santacruz.

“Saijad Khan, who stays near the park, happened to reach the spot… when one of the accused raised an alarm, they caught him, tied his hands and legs to an iron rod using a rope and beat him with a stick,” said an officer, adding that the men thought Khan was at the park to steal from them.

After a while, the six untied him and let him go. Khan, however, managed to only walk a little distance and collapsed. He was noticed by two friends who took him to his house.

Khan was then rushed to Bhabha hospital, where he was declared brought dead before admission.

The Santacruz police has registered a case of murder and arrested the six men.