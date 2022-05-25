Mumbai: Man ‘thrown off’ bridge in Vasai Creek over affair, one arrested

THE KANDIVALI police on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old bank employee for allegedly throwing a 20-year-old man from a bridge into Vasai creek on May 12 as the latter was having an affair with his relative. The body of the victim was found on May 21, and investigations found that the arrested accused was the last person to be seen with the

deceased.

The deceased, Deepak Katukar, lived in Kandivali (west) with his parents and two brothers. Due to an accident in 2020, Deepak suffered a shoulder injury and was unemployed.

He was having an affair with a 19-year-old woman for the past two years. His mother, who works as a domestic help told police that the woman’s parents did not like the relationship and had also approached the Kandivali police and lodged a complaint against Deepak. Both families had decided that Deepak and the woman will break their relationship but still, the two were in touch.

On May 12, the girl’s relative and arrested accused Suraj Vishwakarma called Deepak at around 8 pm and requested to meet him at Kandivali railway station. Deepak called his mother and said he will return home past midnight. Around 9 pm, Deepak and his two friends waited for Vishwakarma at the Kandivali railway station but as the latter took time, Deepak asked his friends to leave.

Soon after they left, Vishwakarma arrived at the spot and took Deepak to Bhayandar where they got drunk. Police suspect that after getting drunk, Vishwakarma threw Deepak from the bridge in the creek and fled from the spot and later left Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh.

On May 14, Deepak’s family filed a missing complaint at Kandivali police station and on May 21 a body was found in the creek and Deepak’s family identified it.

During the investigation, the police found out that Vishwakarma had taken Deepak to Bhayandar based on evidence and statements of Deepak’s friends. Police also suspect that Vishwakarma had developed feelings for his relative and so decided to murder Deepak.