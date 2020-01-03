Mumbai man suspected for kidnapping woman surrenders: Police

While Shah is still ‘missing’, Akshay Dube surrendered on Sunday, saying the duo tied the knot and travelled to Odisha and West Bengal, but decided to return to Mumbai to convince their parents to accept their marriage, police said. While Shah is still ‘missing’, Akshay Dube surrendered on Sunday, saying the duo tied the knot and travelled to Odisha and West Bengal, but decided to return to Mumbai to convince their parents to accept their marriage, police said.

Three weeks after 19-year-old Dhvani Shah was allegedly kidnapped from Borivali, a 23-year-old man, a suspect in the crime, surrendered before police.

While Shah is still ‘missing’, Akshay Dube surrendered on Sunday, saying the duo tied the knot and travelled to Odisha and West Bengal, but decided to return to Mumbai to convince their parents to accept their marriage, police said. They added that Dube told them that when the couple reached Mumbai’s Dadar station, Shah reportedly disappeared when he went to a washroom, and has been missing since.

Shah’s parents earlier had filed a complaint that she has been missing since December 9 from Borivali. CCTV footage showed that minutes before Shah went missing, she was being beaten by a man on Western Express Highway and forced to go with him on her two-wheeler. Police later identified the man as Dube. The hunt for the couple took police and Shah’s family members to Odisha and Kolkata after messages received by her mother from an unknown number were traced to the two places. The messages said her daughter and Dube had got married. Kasturba Marg police registered a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement in the matter.

Earlier, in March, Shah had registered a case of harassment against Dube at Kasturba Marg police station. She claimed to have befriended him on social media and later in Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad. In the FIR, she alleged Dube had started stalking her after she refused his advances. The complaint said he threatened to throw acid on her on two occasions when she refused to be in a relationship with him. Dube was arrested and later let out on bail and had to report at the police station every week.

On December 9, Shah left her home to visit a tailor on a two-wheeler. When she did not return, her mother tried to reach her over phone, but in vain, said police.

“After staying in Odisha and Kolkata (for a few days) the two came to Mumbai on Sunday. The accused claimed they got married and had been suggesting that they should go back home. But Shah is apparently scared of her parents and so after they arrived at Dadar station, she fled when Dube went to the toilet,” said Senior Police Inspector Namdeo Shinde.

Dube told the police he had tried looking for her, but could not find her. He later came to the police station and surrendered.

