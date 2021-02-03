Mumbai: Man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia held for ‘killing’ 65-yr-old father in Jogeshwari

Police registered a case of murder and arrested Anil. The court has sent him to jail custody till February 12.

POLICE ARRESTED a 42-year-old man suffering from paranoid schizophrenia for allegedly killing his 65-year-old father in Jogeshwari. The two had an argument on Sunday evening following which the accused attacked his father using stumps, causing his death, police said.

Police identified the accused as Anil Yadav. He was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and produced before a court on Monday, after which he was placed behind bars.

The deceased was identified as Gulab Chand Yadav, a resident of Jogeshwari area, who lived with his two children, Anil and Sonu. According to police, Anil is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and is undergoing treatment for the past eight years, and is seeing a doctor at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai since October 2018.

“On Sunday, around 7.30 pm, Sonu was at work while Anil and Gulab Chand were home. A fight took place over some issue and, due to his illness, Anil could not control his anger and attacked his father with a stump,” a police officer said.

Police said Gulab Chand, who sustained injuries on his head, fainted and fell down. After hearing his voice, a person in the neighborhood area called Sonu and alerted him, police added.

“Sonu is into a business of air conditioning repairs, he rushed home and, with the help of neighbours, took his father to Cooper hospital where he died during treatment on Monday,” an officer said.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested Anil. The court has sent him to jail custody till February 12.