Mumbai: Man steals mobile phone of woman on train, drags her till compartment gate; arrested

The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) early Friday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing the cellphone of a woman commuter.

The police said the woman was travelling in a south-bound train, when the accused, Pradeep Kumar Jaiswar, entered the compartment and tried to escape with her phone. However, as she held on, the woman was dragged till the gate of the compartment until she let go.

The police identified the woman as Reshma Khatuun Sayyed, a resident of Malad.

“She got up from her seat after the train stopped at the signal near Poisar drain between Borivali and Kandivali stations. As soon as she stepped on the footboard, Jaiswar entered the compartment and tried to snatch the phone from her pocket and flee. However, Sayyed did not let him escape easily, due to which she fell and got dragged till the gate,” said an officer.

Following the incident, the woman complained of severe pain in her hand. The other women on the train alerted the police.

Sayyed was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where she is being treated, said police. A case was registered under Section 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.