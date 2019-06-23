Mumbai: Man stabs woman, her son in Goregaon East

A 33-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman and her five-year-old son in Goregaon East on Friday evening. The accused, Devendra Waghela, was having an extramarital affair with the woman, Sunita Jadhav (32), police said. Both victims are now stable.

The incident took place on Sonawala Road at 7 pm, when Jadhav was walking home with her son, Bhushan. Waghela accosted them in the middle of the road and after a loud argument with Jadhav, stabbed them with a knife, police said.

As Waghela fled from the spot, passersby rushed the mother and son to the Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari East. Jadhav and her son were treated for multiple stab wounds and are now out of danger, police said.

According to police, Jadhav, who works as a housemaid, met Waghela four years ago as they lived in the same locality in Goregaon East, after she had moved out of her husband’s house. Waghela was suspicious that Jadhav was cheating on him, police said. An official at Vanrai police station said Waghela became furious when he was unable to contact Jadhav for a long time.