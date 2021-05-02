Mumbai: Man stabs wife after argument

The accused, Mahesh Soni (51), was allegedly fighting with his wife Poonam (48), who he suspected was having an affair. At the time his son was at work and two daughters were not at home.

A man allegedly stabbed his wife 10 times with a knife at their residence in Kandivali (east) on Saturday, police said.

The couple’s son told the police that his father used to assault and abuse his mother and had stolen gold ornaments from home.

“The fight went on for long but the neighbours did not inform the local police chowki, which is just 200 metres away. Some neighbours tried to stop the fight, but the accused reportedly threatened to harm them and locked the room from inside. After a while, when they could not hear the woman, they went to see what happened and found her murdered,” said Prakash Bele, senior inspector of Kurar police station.

The neighbours informed their son Shiva Soni, 22, who works in a private company. Soni told police that his father used to work in a diamond polishing unit but was unemployed for the past few years. He told the police that his father was harassing his mother physically and mentally and on two occasions had stolen gold ornaments from his daughters.