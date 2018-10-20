Mumbai man stabbed, two booked

A 35-year-old man was stabbed by his neighbours following an argument. (Representational image) A 35-year-old man was stabbed by his neighbours following an argument. (Representational image)

A 35-year-old man suffered serious injuries in his stomach after being stabbed following an argument.

The incident took place at Vashi Naka on Wednesday night, when an argument broke out between the victim, Santosh Bhoir, and his neighbours.

“The accused objected to the noise made by Bhoir’s children playing outside their home,” said Senior Inspector of RCF Police Station Shrikant Desai.

The police said as the argument escalated, the neighbours stabbed Bhoir in the stomach with knives and fled. Bhoir was rushed to a hospital nearby, where his condition is now stable, the police said. The two men, who were booked with attempted murder on Thursday, are absconding, the police said.

