Mumbai: Man stabbed to death in Govandi

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Govandi in the wee hours of Saturday. Two persons, including the former husband of the deceased’s girlfriend, have been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Samiullah Farooqui (24), a Byculla resident. The incident allegedly took place after Farooqui had gone to meet his girlfriend at Durga Seva Sangh in Govandi on Friday night.

The accused, Zubair Karim (27) and his friend Mazhar Khan (25), came to meet the woman around 3.30 am on Saturday. “They found Farooqui with the woman when they came to her residence. An argument ensued, following which they attacked Farooqui with a sharp weapon on his chest and back and fled from the spot,” said an officer.